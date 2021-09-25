Iran defeats Jordan on PKs to qualify for 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup [VIDEO]

454 views

Tehran Times – TASHKENT, Iran defeated Jordan in a penalty shootout to book a place at the 2022 AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup.

Following a goalless draw at the Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Iran defeated Jordan 4-2 on penalties in Group G.

Maryam Irandoostâ€™s girls had already defeated Bangladesh 5-0 in the group and qualified for the final round with six points.

Iranâ€™s womenâ€™s football team has booked their place at the AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup for the first time.

The result, a milestone for Iranian womenâ€™s football, also keeps them alive in the race for a spot in the 2023 FIFA Womenâ€™s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be held in India from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 2020.