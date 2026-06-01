Iran U23 holds training camp in Antalya

Tehran Times – ANTALYA, The Iran U23 national football team have officially departed Tehran for Antalya, Turkey, embarking on a pivotal 12-day training camp.

This trip marks a fresh chapter for the squad as they begin their preparations for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.

Under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Hossein Abdi, the team are wasting no time. The Antalya camp is designed to instill a new tactical identity, with the coaching staff focusing on high-intensity drills and situational play to sharpen the roster.

While Iran’s participation in the upcoming Games was shrouded in uncertainty just months ago, the federation’s decisive move to appoint Abdi has provided much-needed stability. With the path to Nagoya now clear, the focus has shifted entirely to performance. For Abdi and his young side, this Turkish mission is the first real step toward building a squad capable of challenging for glory on the continental stage.