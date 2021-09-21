Carabao Cup: Ghoddos assists as Brentford demolish Oldham Athletic [VIDEO]

248 views

West London Sport – LONDON, Marcus Forss scored four as Brentford reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by demolishing the Leagueâ€™s bottom side.

The Bees were 5-0 up at half-time after Forssâ€™ treble, the first of Yoane Wissa goals, and Raphael Diarraâ€™s own goal.

Forss converted an early penalty to put the Bees ahead after Wissa was brought down by Carl Piergianni.

Wissa was involved in the build-up to the second goal too â€“ his shot hit the post and Forss tucked away the rebound.

Mathias Jensen set up the third with a wonderful through-ball threaded between two Oldham defenders, which Wissa collected before slotting home.

After Diarra turned Saman Ghoddosâ€™ low cross into his own net, Forss completed his hat-trick.

Ghoddos was the provider, teeing up the Finn for a cool finish.

Forss netted again on the hour mark, this time after being teed up by Mads Roerslevâ€™s pull-back from the right.

And Wissa completed the scoring in fine style, with an overhead kick from Ghoddosâ€™ cross.