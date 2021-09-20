Ansarifard scores in draw with OFI Crete [VIDEO]

96 views

Persianfootball.com – ATHENS, Karim Ansarifard scored against OFI Crete in the Greek Super League.

AEK faced OFI Crete in the 2nd round of theÂ Super LeagueÂ championshipÂ in a high-scoring match at the Genti Koule stadium.

The match saw newly acquired Iranian Ehsan Haji Safi make his debut for the Athenian club in the left-back position.

AEK opened the scoring early through Araoucho in the 15th minute of the match.

On the 36th minute, the yellow and black were reduced to 10 men due to the dismissal of Garcia.

Being a man down did not stop AEK from scoring as they continued with goals in the 40th, and 65th minutes by Zuber and Ansarifard respectively.

AEK’s 3-0 lead was not enough, as a late surge from OFI Crete saw a late comeback on the cards. Two goals from Neira in quick succession on the 78th and 84th brought the match to a nervy finish.

The home side completed their comeback in stoppage time with Vouros scoring in the 92nd minute as both sides end with a point each.

AEK Athens currently sits in 2nd place after 2 rounds.