The free agents Nottingham Forest could still sign [Milad Mohammadi]

Nottinghamshire Live – Nottinghamshire, The transfer window came to a close on Tuesday night, August 31 but Nottingham Forest announced two late signings.

Middlesbrough’s centre-back Djed Spence joined on loan a day after the deadline but the EFL accepted that after paperwork had been submitted on time.

Meanwhile, free-agent and defender Rodrigo Ely also joined a couple of days after deadline day on a deal until the end of the season.

With that in mind, manager Chris Hughton and Co could be looking to bring more free agents who may be useful for Forest as they bid to move away from the drop.

Milad Mohammadi

The former Gent left-back has recently left Belgian side Genk after joining in 2019.

Mohammadi, 27, could provide cover for Max Lowe and could prove to be a long-term solution for the 24-year-old who is only on loan from Sheffield United.

The Iran international made 37 caps for his country, but also registered 65 appearances for the Belgian outfit, before his contract expired at the end of last season.