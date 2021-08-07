Azmoun scores brace as Zenit defeat Krasnodar [VIDEO]

263 views

Sports.ru – ST. PETERSBURG, In the 3rd round of theÂ Russian Premier League,Â ZenitÂ defeatedÂ KrasnodarÂ 3:2.

The victory was brought to the hosts with striker Serdar Azmoun scoring a double, as well as a goal from midfielder Alexander Erokhin.Â

Both Azmoun and Erokhin have scored in each of Zenit’s four official matches this season.

The reigning champions, Zenit, have three victories after three rounds of the RPL, and currently sit at the top with nine points.Â

Krasnodar suffered their second defeat in the new season; the bulls have won one match and currently have three points.