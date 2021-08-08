FFIRI to retain Bagheri on TM coaching staff

80 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Head of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem said that Karim Bagheri will continue as a member of the Team Melli coaching staff.

The Persepolis coach was a member of Iran staff in Bahrain, where Iran earned four wins in the 2022 World Cup Qualification Round 2.

Now, Azizi Khadem said that the federation wants to keep Bagheri on the coaching staff for the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Iran has been drawn in Group A along with South Korea, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and the UAE.