AFC inspectors to visit Iran for 2027 AFC Asian Cup

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) inspectors will travel to Iran in November to visit the stadiums and infrastructures for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The host of the 2027 Asian Cup was due to be announced at the 31st AFC Congress in November 2020, but this decision is now due to take place in 2022, because of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic delaying inspectors visits to bidding countries.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has published the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Bid Books of the four Member Associations that remain in contention to host the AFCâ€™s flagship competition â€“ the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), the Qatar Football Association (QFA) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).