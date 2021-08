(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Croatian coach Toni Golem has been appointed as assistant coach of Tractor Sazi football club.

The 39-year-old coach will assist Faraz Kamalvand in the 2021-2022 season of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Golem has previously coached Croatian football teams Slaven Belupo, Hajduk Split, and NK Lučko.

Tractor will meet Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia in Round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League on September 14.