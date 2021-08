Zenitâ€™s Azmoun on Interâ€™s list of potential Lukaku replacements [Report]

94 views

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Inter are beginning to consider possibilities for life after Romelu Lukaku, with Zenit St. Petersburg’s Sardar Azmoun and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic emerging among their list of possible replacements for the Belgian should he depart.

This is according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that the Nerazzurri are speeding up the process of searching for attacking players to take the place of Lukaku.

Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic and Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata are two names that are thought to be among the priority arrivals should Lukaku leave for Chelsea, but Azmoun and Sassuolo’s Gianluca Azmoun are also players who the Nerazzurri are seriously considering.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s Jovic could arrive on loan alongside another striker, with the club hoping to make a strong attacking rotation available to head coach Simone Inzaghi even if Lukaku is gone.

Lazio’s Joaquin Correa and Sassuolo’s Giacomo Raspadori are two more players who the Nerazzurri have been tracking, though they could prove difficult to sign.