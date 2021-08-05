Zenitâ€™s Azmoun on Interâ€™s list of potential Lukaku replacements [Report]

94 views

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Inter are beginning to consider possibilities for life after Romelu Lukaku, with Zenit St. Petersburgâ€™s Sardar Azmoun and Real Madridâ€™s Luka Jovic emerging among their list of possible replacements for the Belgian should he depart.

This is according to todayâ€™s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that the Nerazzurri are speeding up the process of searching for attacking players to take the place of Lukaku.

Fiorentinaâ€™s Dusan Vlahovic and Atalantaâ€™s Duvan Zapata are two names that are thought to be among the priority arrivals should Lukaku leave for Chelsea, but Azmoun and Sassuoloâ€™s Gianluca Azmoun are also players who the Nerazzurri are seriously considering.

Meanwhile, Real Madridâ€™s Jovic could arrive on loan alongside another striker, with the club hoping to make a strong attacking rotation available to head coach Simone Inzaghi even if Lukaku is gone.

Lazioâ€™s Joaquin Correa and Sassuoloâ€™s Giacomo Raspadori are two more players who the Nerazzurri have been tracking, though they could prove difficult to sign.