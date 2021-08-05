Esteghlal, Foolad advance to Iran’s Hazfi Cup final [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

20 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal, and Foolad football teams defeated their rivals in Iran’s Hazfi Cup semifinals.

Esteghlal defeated Gol Gohar 2-1 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium thanks to goals from Vouria Ghafouri from the penalty spots in the second half. Amin Pourali scored Gol Gohar’s goal before halftime.

In Ahvaz, Foolad defeated Malavan 2-0. Vahid Heydarieh (37th) and Ayanda Patosi (44th) scored for the hosts.

Esteghlal, the most decorated team in Hazfi Cup, will meet Foolad on Sunday in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.