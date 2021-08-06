Iran to begin training camp for WCQ’s on Aug. 25th

248 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will start training camp for the third round of the 2022 World Cup qualification from Aug. 25.

The â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™ will play Syria eight days later in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium.

Head of The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem met Iran coach Dragan Skocic on Friday and talked about the teamâ€™s preparation program for the competition.

Iran has been drawn in Group A along with South Korea, the UAE, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

Group B consists of Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, China, and Oman.

Group winners and runners-up will qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The third team will play a two-legged playoff. The winners then advance to an inter-confederation playoff, to be played in June 2022.