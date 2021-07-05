Iran will be difficult to play against: Paulo Bento

389 views

Yonhap News – SEOUL, In a press conference held Monday discussing his team’s grouping, South Korea head coach Paulo Bento discussed his side’s Group A opposition for the upcoming Asian Qualifiers.

In Group A of the final Asian qualification stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, South Korea will take on Iran, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Syria and Lebanon.

“We’ll just worry about playing good matches,” Bento said. “It will start with strong cohesion at the foundation.”

The final round, pushed back by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will run from September this year to March next year. South Korea’s first match will be Sept. 2 against Iraq at home.

It will be followed by: Lebanon on Sept. 7, Syria on Oct. 7, Iran on Oct. 12, the UAE on Nov. 11, Iraq on Nov. 16, Lebanon on Jan. 27, Syria on Feb. 1, Iran on March 24 and the UAE on March 29.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the World Cup. The two third-place countries will compete in a one-and-done playoff match next May or June. The winner will then move on to the intercontinental playoffs against a team from a confederation to be determined later.

South Korea have played at every World Cup since 1986, including as a co-host with Japan in 2002.

Bento said his team is in a tough group because there isn’t much that separates the five countries.

Iran, one of the top-ranked Asian countries at No. 31, will likely present the toughest challenge for South Korea. The Taeguk Warriors have a 9-9-13 (wins-draws-losses) record against Iran, including four losses and two draws in their past six meetings.

“In terms of cohesion, players’ individual skills and athleticism, they’re a great team,” Bento said of Iran. “Although they will be a difficult team to play against, that doesn’t mean we can’t overcome them. We’re a very competitive team, too. I think we’re prepared to take on any team, whether we’re home or away.”