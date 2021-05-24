Sardar Azmoun is the RPL Players’ Player of the Year

213 views

Fc-Zenit.ru – ST PETERSBURG, The Iranian striker has been voted as the best player in Russia by his peers in the vote organised by Sport Express.

11 players from each of the 16 Russian Premier League clubs got to vote for the three best footballers of the season, giving their first choice three points, second two points and third one point.

The top 10 players in the poll were:

1. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit, 222 points)

2. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit, 121)

3. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA, 93)

4. Christian Noboa (Sochi, 76)

5. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Rubin, 70)

6. Jordan Larsson (Spartak) , 65)

7. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv, 62)

8. Djordje Despotovic (Rubin, 22)

9. Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv, 21)

10. Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Zenit, 19)

Artem Dzyuba came second and Zenit defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy also made the top 10.