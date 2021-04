174 views

Tasnim – DONETSK, Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk has set its sights on signing Iranian talented forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

The Fenerbahçe striker, who was loaned to Zorya, has caught the eye of Shakhtar, Turkish media reported.

Sayyadmanesh’s contract with Fenerbahçe will run until June 30, 2024.

Shakhtar Donetsk has reportedly offered 8 million Euros to sign the talented player.

Sayyadmanesh has scored five goals and registered two assists in 16 matches for Zorya.