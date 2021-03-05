AFC International Player of Week: Gholizadeh and Sayyadmanesh nominated

102 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh carved out a classic moment in Ukraine and has been nominated for the AFC International Player of the Week.

Another Iranian winger Ali Gholizadeh has been also shortlisted for the award and the Persian pair will vie with Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart, Japan), Son Heung-min (Korea Republic, Tottenham Hotspur), Yui Hasegawa (AC Milan, Japan), Musa Al Taamari (OH Leuven, Jordan), Saki Kumagai (Olympique Lyonnais, Japan), Mary Fowler (Montpellier, Australia), Rebin Sulaka (Levski Sofia, Iraq) and James Jeggo (Aris Thessaloniki, Australia) in the voting.

But who deserves the title of Asia’s leading legionnaire for the week just gone?

Ali Gholizadeh (RSC Charleroi, Iran)

90 minutes, 1 goal, 10 duels won, 4 successful dribbles (1-2 v KRC Genk)

A return to the International Player of the Week list for Charleroi’s Ali Gholizadeh, who reacted quickest to slam a loose ball into the net in a 2-1 defeat against Genk. The Iranian winger now has seven goals and seven assists this season.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Zorya Luhansk, Iran)

90 minutes, 1 assist, 17 duels won, 83% pass accuracy (1-0 v Shakhtar Donetsk)

The moment of the week in Ukrainian football belonged to 19-year-old Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, who produced a sensational last-gasp assist for 10-man Zorya. In the final seconds of the match, the on-loan Fenerbahce youngster collected the ball in his own half and embarked on a brilliant solo run before setting up Dmytro Ivanisenya’s winner against defending champions Shakhtar.