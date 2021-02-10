IPL: Persepolis earn hard-fought win over Mes [VIDEO]

32 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team earned a hard-fought win over Mes Rafsanjan here in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Persepolis captain Jalal Hosseini, who sealed three points for his team with a header last week in Tabriz, found the back of the net with a header once again.

He scored the only goal of the match in the 51st minute.

Mes Rafsanjan were reduced to 10 men in the 78th minute after Hossein Karimzadeh received his second yellow card for a harsh tackle.

Persepolis moved up to third place with 24 points, two points adrift of IPL leaders Persepolis, having played one game fewer.