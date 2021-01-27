Six Persepolis players selected for ACL 2020 Best XI

135 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Six Persepolis players were voted at the Best XI of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

After several weeks of polling, the-afc.com now has the Best XI of the team, voted by the fans!

It will come as no surprise that several Persepolis players made up the fans Best XI, as its run to the final inspired its supporters.

Below are the 11 players voted by the public on the-AFC.com.

GOALKEEPER

Hamed Lak – Persepolis FC



8 appearances, 4 goals conceded, 750 mins played

5 clean sheets (Best record overall)

82.6% save percentage.

DEFENDERS

Right-back

Sultan Al Ghannam – Al-Nassr, KSA

4 assists (Best overall record)

12 chances created (2nd best overall)

19 interceptions

Centre-back

Hossein Kanaani – Persepolis FC, IRN

491 successful passes

17 interceptions

Shojae Khalilzadeh – Persepolis FC, IRN

2 goals scored (Best overall record)

476 successful passes

78 possession won (Best overall record)

Left-back

Saeid Aghaei – Persepolis FC, IRN

3 assists

9 chances created

41 crosses from open play (Best overall record)

76.5% tackle success rate, 15 interceptions

MIDFIELDERS

Bashar Resan – Persepolis FC, IRN

1 goal

2 assists

13 chances created

Teruhito Nakagawa – Yokohama F. Marinos, JPN

4 goals

4 assists (Best overall record)

Takuya Kida – Yokohama F. Marinos, JPN

93.1% passing accuracy (Best overall record)

8 interceptions

FORWARDS

Mehdi Abdi – Persepolis, IRN

3 goals scored

3 shots on target

37.5% shot conversion rate.

Abderrazak Hamdallah – Al-Nassr, KSA

7 goals,1 assist

30 shots attempted (Best overall record)

23.3% shot conversion rate.

Júnior Negrão – Ulsan Hyundai, KOR

7 goals scored, 1 assist

15 shots on target (Best overall record)

25.9% shot conversion rate