Six Persepolis players selected for ACL 2020 Best XI

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Six Persepolis players were voted at the Best XI of the 2020 AFC Champions League.
After several weeks of polling, the-afc.com now has the Best XI of the team, voted by the fans!
It will come as no surprise that several Persepolis players made up the fans Best XI, as its run to the final inspired its supporters.
Below are the 11 players voted by the public on the-AFC.com.
GOALKEEPER
Hamed Lak – Persepolis FC
8 appearances, 4 goals conceded, 750 mins played
5 clean sheets (Best record overall)
82.6% save percentage.
DEFENDERS
Right-back
Sultan Al Ghannam – Al-Nassr, KSA
4 assists (Best overall record)
12 chances created (2nd best overall)
19 interceptions
Centre-back
Hossein Kanaani – Persepolis FC, IRN
491 successful passes
17 interceptions
Shojae Khalilzadeh – Persepolis FC, IRN
2 goals scored (Best overall record)
476 successful passes
78 possession won (Best overall record)
Left-back
Saeid Aghaei – Persepolis FC, IRN
3 assists
9 chances created
41 crosses from open play (Best overall record)
76.5% tackle success rate, 15 interceptions
MIDFIELDERS
Bashar Resan – Persepolis FC, IRN
1 goal
2 assists
13 chances created
Teruhito Nakagawa – Yokohama F. Marinos, JPN
4 goals
4 assists (Best overall record)
Takuya Kida – Yokohama F. Marinos, JPN
93.1% passing accuracy (Best overall record)
8 interceptions
FORWARDS
Mehdi Abdi – Persepolis, IRN
3 goals scored
3 shots on target
37.5% shot conversion rate.
Abderrazak Hamdallah – Al-Nassr, KSA
7 goals,1 assist
30 shots attempted (Best overall record)
23.3% shot conversion rate.
Júnior Negrão – Ulsan Hyundai, KOR
7 goals scored, 1 assist
15 shots on target (Best overall record)
25.9% shot conversion rate