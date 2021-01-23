Majid Hosseini rejects Anderlecht offer [Report]

116 views

Tasnim – TRABZON, Iranian international defender Majid Hosseini has reportedly rejected an offer from Belgian club Anderlecht.

Several Süper Lig teams have also shown interest in signing the defender, gazetedamga.com.tr reported.

Hosseini was recently offered a two-year deal extension by Trabzonspor despite the earlier reports that he was deemed surplus to the requirements at the Turkish club.

The 24-year-old defender joined Trabzonspor in July 2018 on a three-year contract.

Hosseini represented Iran national football team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.