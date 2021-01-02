Fiorentina eyeing Iranian forward Azmoun [Report]

279 views

Tasnim – FLORENCE, Italian soccer club Fiorentina is looking to sign the Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun in the January transfer window, Russia’s Sport Weekend reported.

“Sardar Azmoun, the 25-year-old Zenit St. Petersburg striker, has been on the radar of Fiorentina, and the Florence team intends to strengthen its attacking line by adding Sardar to its team,” said the report.

Azmoun has played 20 games for Zenit in the current season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

Other Serie A clubs Napoli and Lazio had already shown their interest in signing Azmoun.