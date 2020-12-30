Alireza Jahanbakhsh is confident Albion can turn things around

218 views

The Argus – BRIGHTON, Alireza Jahanbakhsh is confident that Albion can turn things around.

The Iranian international made his second league start of the season in the 1-0 defeat to the Gunners last night.

Albion had some good chances to take the lead in the first half with Jahanbakhsh having the best when he forced Bernd Leno into a good save.

Despite the Seagulls having not won in their last seven games and recorded just one victory in 2020 at the Amex, the 27-year-old knows that their fortunes will change.

He said: “We work our socks off, you can see that our performances are really good.

“If you watch all of our games we create four or five very good chances every game but we need to turn them into goals – that’s what we need to work on.

“This moment isn’t going to last forever though, there will be a time when those chances go in, and then you will see how much quality we have got.

“We know with what we have in terms of our ability we can turn this around.”

Jahanbakhsh also knows how quickly things can change with a couple of good results.

He said: “There are positives in our game and we have to build on those.

“The picture can change quickly and if you put a couple of wins together you can climb the table very quickly.

“We need that buzz and that confidence boost that a win can bring, especially in a period when we’re playing so often.”