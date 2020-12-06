Sardar Azmoun grabs hat-trick against Ural [VIDEO]

0 views

Tasnim – ST. PETERSBURG, Zenit forward Sardar Azmoun scored a hat-trick in the match against Ural in the Russian Premier League Saturday night.

The Iranian forward scored in the 17th, 22nd and 76th minutes as the Zenit cruised past FC Ural 5-1. The other goals came from Artem Dzyuba from the penalty spot on the 30th minute and Douglas Santos who scored the goal of the night on the stroke of half-time.

Ural did score a consolation on 82 minutes through Shabolin.

Zenit returned to the top of the Russian Premier Liga and is on 35 points after 17 matches.

“I did just my job. I thank God that everything worked out well and I’ll keep trying to do the same. The three points are more important than lots of goals for us. In match against Ural, we followed the manager’s instructions and everything went to plan,” Azmoun said in an interview with fc-zenit.ru.

“The month out was very difficult for me, it was not easy to miss all these matches and not be playing. I am slowly getting my form back and a forward’s job is to score goals, so I will try to keep doing it and not let the team down,” he added.