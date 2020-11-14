Esteghlal Forward Motahari chosen as ‘Best 2020 ACL (West) Forward’

12 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Esteghlal football team hitman Amir Arsalan Motahari was selected the best 2020 ACL (West) forward by the fans.

Using match data from the tournament, the-afc.com selected seven standout performers who completed the 2020 AFC Champions League (West) to present a star-studded cast.

Part of an exciting Esteghlal frontline, Motahari joined the Tehran giant from Zob Ahan in early 2020 and scored on his second AFC Champions League appearance for them – a 2-1 loss to Al-Ahli Saudi in February – before making a crucial contribution in Doha.

With his side a goal down against Iraq’s Al-Shorta, substitute Motahari pounced on a loose ball to level the scores and secure a 1-1 draw.

That result left qualification in the Iranian side’s hands as it went on to claim a 3-0 win over Al-Ahli to progress to the next round at Al-Shorta’s expense.

Motaahri won the poll with 44.56 percent of votes, beating Pedro Conde, Igor Sergeev, Almoez Ali, Welliton, Baghdad Bounedjah and Abderrazak Hamdallah.