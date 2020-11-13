Bosnia match helped us improve: Saeid Ezatolahi

295 views

Tehran Times – SARAJEVO, Iran national football team midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi says that the friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina helped them identify their weaknesses and strengths points.

Iran defeated the Bosnian team 2-0 in a friendly match on Thursday as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ezatolahi, who came off the bench in the 76th minute, assisted Mehdi Ghaedi to score a late goal.

“These kinds of the warm-up matches can be helpful for the coaching staff to know players more after the Asian qualifiers were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the Vejle Boldklub player said.

“I hope the football federation can arrange more friendlies like this because it can help the coaches identify our weaknesses and strengths points,” he added.

“We have a difficult task ahead to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but I am sure we can accomplish anything with determination and make our people happy. I think these training and friendlies can help us achieve more harmony,” Ezatolahi, who represented Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, said.

“Our players showed dedication to the team against Bosnia and Herzegovina and did not stop trying until the very last moment of the game. This was our strengths point in this match,” Ezatolahi concluded.