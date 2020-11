(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ARAK, Persepolis defensive midfielder Mohsen Rabikhah joined Aluminum Arak.

Rabikhah, 32, canceled his contract with Persepolis in mid-October after was deemed surplus to requirements.

He won four Iran Professional League title with Persepolis as well as three Super Cups and one Hazfi Cup.

Aluminum Arak has won promotion to Iran Professional League at the 2020-21 season.