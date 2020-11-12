Ronaldo scores in friendly to move closer to Ali Daei’s record

103 views

Tasnim – LISBON, Cristiano Ronaldo is just seven goals shy of Ali Daei’s world record for the most strikes in international football.

The Portugal captain found the back of the net in a friendly against Andorra that saw him reach on overall tally of 102 goals.

The 35-year-old became the first European footballer to net more than 100 times for his national team during the September international break when he scored a brace against Sweden.

Daei scored 109 times in 149 appearances for Iran, while Ronaldo now sits on 102 goals in 168 matches for A Selecao.

He will be able to add to his tally in his national team’s upcoming UEFA Nations League games against France and Croatia during this international break.