FIFA orders Esteghlal to pay up in Stramaccioni salary dispute

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) ordered Iranian football club Esteghlal to pay 1,350,000 euros to its former coach Andrea Stramaccioni.

The Italian coach had a very brief, but eventful, spell at Esteghlal from June to December 2019.

He left Esteghlal due to a series of breaches, including payment irregularities and visa issues.

Stramaccioni oversaw seven wins, four draws and two defeats, earning him respect and love from the local fans.

Esteghlal acknowledged the decision announced by FIFA regarding the unpaid salaries on Wednesday and has to pay 1,350,000 euros to Stramaccioni within a month.