We will field the best possible team against Iran: Slaven Musa

247 views

IRNA – SARAJEVO, The coach of the Bosnian national football team, Slaven Musa, stated he will field the strongest side possible during the pre-match press conference.

“The result of this game is important for us, and you will see this in the Bosnian lineup.” We will try to field the best team for the game so that we can win against Iran.”

He added: “In the game against Iran, we want to give players chances who have played less or were invited to the Bosnian national team camp for the first time. In any case, regardless of these issues, our goal in the game against Iran is only victory. Victory is important even for Bosnia in a friendly.”

“We are getting ready for tomorrow’s game,” said the coach of the Bosnian national football team. “Bosnia’s preparation is based on the opponent’s level of play. Of course, we can not forget the next 2 games with Italy and the Netherlands. You know the conditions of the game in Amsterdam and a possible victory can help us advance to the Europa League”, concluded Musa.