Friendly: Bosnia And Herzegovina Vs Iran [Preview]

RepublicWorld.com – SARAJEVO, Bosnia & Herzegovina will square off against Iran in the international friendly.

After a scintillating victory against Uzbekistan in the international friendlies the previous game, Iran will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina as they travel to Sarajevo. Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive into the game following a humiliating defeat against Poland in the Nations League the previous clash.

Bosnia came up against Poland on Matchday four of the Nations League, conceding thrice while scoring none. Robert Lewandowski scored twice, while another goal from Karol Linetty was sufficient to sink Bosnia and Herzegovina. The hosts managed their last victory against Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro qualifiers dating a year back.

Iran, on the other hand, defeated Uzbekistan, courtesy of a strike from Sardar Azmoun, besides a successful spot-kick from Mehdi Taremi in the second half. Iran made headlines when they netted 14 goals to none in the match against Cambodia with Sardar Azmoun bagging a hat-trick, and Karim Ansarifard scoring four goals in all.

Bosnia Herzegovina have struggled with an injury crisis of late. Three key players are set to miss out on the international break this time around, including AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko. Besides, Amir Hadziahmetovic sustained a muscle injury, with Ermin Bicakcic set to return only in May next year, after a ligament tear.

Meanwhile, Iran has a fit squad as they travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina for the international friendly. Iran star Sardar Azmoun, among several other important players, will be a major absentee from the team, who has been rested citing the hefty fixtures in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other notable players missing from the squad are Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Taremi, and shot-stopper, Alireza Beiranvand.

The two teams have played just once across all competitions in recent times. Bosnia and Herzegovina came up against Iran in the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup to clinch a 3-1 victory. Edin Dzeko, Miralem Pjanic and Avdija Vrsajevic struck one goal each to bag the win, while Reza Ghoochannejhad scored the only goal for Iran.

Considering the injury crisis, Iran are considered the favourites to win the tie against Bosnia and Herzegovina.