UCL: Azmoun to miss Lazio match

Tehran Times – ST. PETERSBURG, Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun missed the match against Lazio at the UEFA Champions League Matchday 3.

The Russian champions will host Italian Lazio Wednesday in Group F.

Zenit are in danger of being cut adrift at the bottom of the Group.

The Russian outfit have lost to Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund and Lazio match will be a must-win game for them.

Azmoun had also missed the match against Dortmund due to the injury.

Furthermore, Lazio three players Ciro Immobile, Lucas Leiva and Thomas Strakosha won’t travel to Russia for match against Zenit St Petersburg.