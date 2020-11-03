Jahanbakhsh expected to be available for Burnley [Report]

149 views

Tasnim – BRIGHTON, Albion’s Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh will reportedly be fit for the match against Burnley.

Albion will host Burnley on Friday in Premiere League Matchweek 8.

Jahanbakhsh had been struggling with a hamstring injury sustained during the Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on September 30.

Now, the Iranian player is fit for the match against Burnley.

Jahanbakhsh has not started a Premier League match this season due to an Achilles problem but could be in line for a return against Burnley.