Persepolis 4th in Club Asia Rankings

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s Persepolis has moved one place to sit fourth in the current Club Asia Ranking, released by footballdatabase.com.

Persepolis, who qualified for 2020 AFC Champions League final in early October, sits fourth with 1623 points.

Al-Hilal remained first followed by Japanese Kawasaki Frontale and Jeonbuk from South Korea.

Esteghlal and Sepahan are 12th and 24th in Club Asia Ranking with 1532 and 1473 points, respectively.

Bayern Munich retained the top spot of the Club World Ranking with 2101 points, followed by Liverpool and PSG.