Mohsen Mosalman linked with Esteghlal

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Persepolis midfielder Mohsen Mosalman has been linked with a move to Esteghlal.

Persepolis’ archrival Esteghlal has already signed Persepolis winger Mohammad Naderi and is going to sign Mosalman as well.

Mosalman played in Sepahan last season but has recently left the team.

Esteghlal coach Mahmoud Fakri has confirmed that Mosalman is their target for the new season.

The new edition of the Iran Professional League will kick off on November 6.

Esteghlal, who became runner-up last season, will host newly-promoted Mes Rafsanjan in Tehran on November 7.