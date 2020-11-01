Ali Karimi joins Qatar SC

44 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Esteghlal midfielder Ali Karimi officially joined Qatar Sports Club.

The 26-year-old midfielder will wear No. 9 shirt in the Qatari football club.

Qatar Sports Club is a sports club based in Doha, Qatar. It is best known for its football team which competes in the Qatar Stars League.

Qatar SC plays its home games in the fourth largest stadium in Qatar, Qatar SC Stadium, which has a capacity of 12,000. It has recently diversified into sports other than football. An athletics group has been established, and this department competes in javelin throwing, long jumps, and sprinting. The club adopted its current name, Qatar SC, in 1981.