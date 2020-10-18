Azmoun chosen as ‘AFC National Team Player of the Week’

68 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran national team forward Sardar Azmoun was chosen as the AFC National Team Player of the Week.

Azmoun defeated his compatriots Mehdi Taremi and Ali Gholizadeh in the poll.

One of Asia’s top strikers celebrated his return to the international stage by finding the back of net, with Iran’s Azmoun playing a key role in his side’s 2-1 win over Uzbekistan last Thursday.

The Zenit Saint-Petersburg star was arguably the best known of the Iranian arrivals in Tashkent, and he lived up to his billing when he rocketed the ball past Eldor Suyunov from 25 yards just before half-time, helping Team Melli to a first win under new head coach Dragan Skočić.

He won the poll with 32 percent of votes.