Tehran Times – TASHKENT, Iran national futsal team defeated Uzbekistan in two friendly matches.

In the first match held on Wednesday, Iran beat their hosts 2-1 and the Persians defeated Uzbekistan 3-2 once again on Friday.

Iran prepare for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship.

Mohammad Nazemalsharia’s team have been drawn in Group D along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.