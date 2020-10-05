I promise I can score easy goals: Jahanbakhsh

116 views

Brighton&HoveAlbion.com – BRIGHTON, Albion wide man full of confidence and ready to contribute towards a successful season.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh has scored with two sumptuous strikes already this season but believes he can provide his fair share of tap-ins as well.

The Iran international found the back of the net in the Carabao Cup ties against Portsmouth and Preston and was named man of the match in the 4-0 win over Pompey.

“A lot of people ask me why I only score great goals! I can score simple ones as well but it depends on the situation or the position that I play. Sometimes you can turn and have the opportunity to take the shot, but then there are times where you’re not quite where the ball lands.

“Last season, I tried to be important to the team and score goals and I could have scored a few more.

“I don’t necessarily try to score good goals, sometimes it just falls for me and I think ‘I will give it a try’ and it goes in the right direction. We practice in training dealing with difficult balls, sometimes they go in and sometimes I get them wrong.”

The 27-year-old wants to continue his good start to the campaign after he returns from international duty next week.

“Since pre-season I have had a good feeling and I want to show that I can help the team and make an impact.

“I feel more confident and that is something that I have maybe been missing. Playing and trying to be important in terms of statistics and winning games, that’s been my goal since the beginning of the season. I want to keep pushing for my team-mates and our fans, because they deserve the best.”