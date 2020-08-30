1 views

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, The AFC Asian Cup has always captivated audiences with its moments of sheer genius, brilliant celebrations and – above all – stunning goals.

As we build up towards the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, the-AFC.com continues the AFC Asian Cup Greatest Goals Bracket Challenge with the next enticing Round of 16 tie.

Today’s match-up sees striker Ismail Abdul Latif of Bahrain going up against Islamic Republic of Iran legend Ali Daei.

Vote for your favourite now!

Ismail Abdul Latif (BHR) vs Ali Daei (IRN)

Ismail Abdul Latif (BHR)

2007 AFC Asian Cup

Bahrain v Korea Republic (15.07.2007)

It was late drama at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta as Bahrain came from a goal down to shock Korea Republic 2-1 with Ismail Abdul Latif ensuring a famous victory by hitting a low drive past Korean custodian Lee Won-jae.

Ali Daei (IRN)

1996 AFC Asian Cup

Korea Republic v Islamic Republic of Iran (16.12.1996)

With the quarter-final against Korea Republic tied at 2-2, Islamic Republic of Iran legend Ali Daei turned the game on its head when he went on to hit four goals in the second half for a 6-2 victory, with his second one of the greatest goals in the history of the AFC Asian Cup, as he perfectly controlled a 30-yard cross with the inside of his right boot, before shifting his body to hammer a half-volley into the top right-hand corner from just outside the box.