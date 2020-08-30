Taremi to complete Porto transfer [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – PORTO, Mehdi Taremi will arrive in Portugal Sunday afternoon and sign a contract with Porto, record.pt reported.

The Rio Ave striker showed signs that he intends to commit to FC Porto. Taremi will reportedly join Porto on a 4.5-million-euro deal.

The Iranian has already reached a verbal understanding with FC Porto for the new Primeira Liga.

Taremi scored 18 goals for Rio Ave in the 2019-20 season and helped the team book a place at the 2020-21 Europa League play-off round.

Record has reported that Taremi will join Porto on a four-year contract.