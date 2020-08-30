Esteghlal FC want Stramaccioni back

0 views

Football Italia – ROME, Iranian club Esteghlal FC are trying to bring Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni back after he left in December 2019.

The 44-year-old has been on the benches of Inter, Udinese, Panathinaikos and Sparta Prague.

He had a very brief, but eventful, spell at Esteghlal FC from June to December 2019.

Stramaccioni oversaw seven wins, four draws and two defeats, earning him respect and love from the local fans.

The supporters protested when Stramaccioni terminated his contract due to a series of breaches, including payment irregularities and visa issues.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Esteghlal directors contacted the coach over the last few days to offer a one-year contract with impressive salary.

He’ll have to make a decision, but returning to Iran has other difficulties compared to last year, for example, travel restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic.