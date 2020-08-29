Mehdi Taremi makes the Portuguese Liga Nos ‘Team of the Season’

1 views

Renascenca – LISBON, Meet the best eleven of the Portuguese League.

The League has announced the best eleven of the 2019/20 season, with champions FC Porto dominating the list with the most represented players.

Marchesín, Pepe, Alex Telles, Otávio and Jesús Corona are the players of FC Porto chosen for the eleven.

Braga, with Paulinho and Ricardo Esgaio, and Benfica, with Pizzi and Rúben Dias, are the two clubs with two elected players, in addition to Pedro Gonçalves, from Famalicão, and Taremi, from Rio Ave.

Check out the best eleven:

Goalkeeper: Augustin Marchesín (FC Porto)

Defenders : Ricardo Esgaio (Braga), Pepe (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Benfica), Alex Telles (FC Porto)

Midfielders : Pedro Gonçalves (Famalicão), Otávio (FC Porto), Pizzi (Benfica)

Forwards : Mehdi Taremi (Rio Ave), Corona (FC Porto) and Paulinho (Braga)