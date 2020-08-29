ACL Goal of the Decade Award: Khalilzadeh’s strike takes the honors [VIDEO]

1 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Persepolis defender Shoja Khalizadeh defeated ex-Esteghlal midfielder Andranik Teymourian to win the ACL Goal of the Decade award.

A total of 51 percent of the fans voted for Khalilzadeh and his compatriot Teymourian finished in second place with 27 percent.

Looking back at the tournaments from 2010 to 2019, the-afc.com selected 20 of the best goals scored in Asia’s biggest club competition and asked the fans to tell their favorite.

Splitting them into two semi-finals with 10 goals apiece, the-afc.com’s first offering features stunning solo efforts, thunderbolts from distance and much more.

Fans voted Khalilzadeh goal as the best of the 2019 AFC Champions League with the defender showing an attacker’s instinct as he expertly volleys home to put Persepolis a goal up against Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli.

With the ball in midair, Khalilzadeh shows fine agility to adjust his body and send a perfectly executed strike into the back of the net. Sadly, for the 2018 runners-up, the 2-0 win would prove the highlight as they failed to make it beyond the group stage.