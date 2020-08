1 views

Tasnim – ABU DHABI, The 2020 AFC Futsal Club Championship was postponed due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

The competition was originally scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE from December 2 to 13 but has been called off.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has not announced a new date for the competition.

Mes Varzaghan will represent Iran in the event. It lost to Japanese team Nagoya Oceans in the eprevious edition in the final match.