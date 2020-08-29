Former Esteghlal midfielder Serjik Teymourian dies

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Esteghlal midfielder Serjik Teymourian passed away at the age of 46 on Saturday.

He had gone into a coma in mid-July after a road accident.

Teymourian, the older brother of ex-national team player Andranik, previously played for Esteghlal in Iran and the German side Mainz 05 between 1998 to 2000 as a defensive midfielder.

Serjik featured for a Mainz 05 squad that also included current Liverpool FC coach, Jurgen Klopp.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Teymourian’s family, loved ones, and friends.