Zob Ahan to give Persepolis ‘Guard of Honor’

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team will be welcomed on to the pitch by Zob Ahan on Friday.

The Isfahan-based club has confirmed it will give Persepolis a guard of honor when it faces the newly crowned Iran Professional League (IPL) at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

Persepolis won the IPL for the fourth time in a row with four games to go.

The local media had reported that Zob Ahan would not give the guard of honor but the club has announced that its players are ready to applaud Persepolis players.