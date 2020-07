(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Iran futsal legend Vahid Shamsaei was named as new head coach of Giti Pasand club.

The 44-year-old coach has penned a one-year contract with the Isfahan-based futsal club.

Shamsaei, who has scored 392 goals in international matches, has already coached Iranian teams Dabiri Tabriz and Tasisat Daryaei.

Shamsaei inspired Tasisat to win the 2015 AFC Futsal Club Championship.

Giti Pasand has won the Iran Futsal Super League twice, in 2013 and 2017.