Mehdi Taremi among Primeira Liga’s highest scorers

Tasnim – RIO DO CONDE, Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi, who currently plays at Rio Ave, is among the Primeira Liga’s top three goalscorers.

Benfica striker Carlos Vinicíus scored a late goal against Sporting Saturday night and finished tied on 18 goals with Rio Ave’s Taremi.

Vinicíus picks up the trophy since he has played far fewer minutes.

Benfica forward Pizzi has also scored 18 goals.

A couple of days ago, Zenit Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun won the Golden Boot in Russian Premier League with 17 goals.