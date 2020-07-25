Taremi brace takes Rio Ave to the Europa League [VIDEO]

0 views

Abola – BESSA, With two goals from Iranian Mehdi Taremi at 17 ‘and 84’, Rio Ave beat Boavista 2-0 at Bessa on the 34th and final round.

Taking advantage of Famalicão’s 3-3 draw in Madeira, managed to qualification for the Europa League.

Carlos Carvalhal’s team ends the season in 5th place, with 55 points (two points ahead of the Famalicenses), and will be in the second qualifying round of the UEFA competition.

This will be the fourth presence of Rio Ave in its entire history in European competitions.