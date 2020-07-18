IPL: Tractor move into second place, Esteghlal defeats Sanat Naft [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Tractor football team moved up to Iran Professional League (IPL) second place after a 2-1 win over Sepahan on Friday.

In the match held in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Stadium, Ehsan Haji Safi gave the hosts a lead in the 14th minute with a thunderous strike.

Eight minutes later, Soroush Rafiei levelled the score, taking advantage of Tractor defender’s mistake into the six-yard area.

Just seconds before the halftime, Reza Asadi scored the winner with a header.

Tractor leapfrogged Sepahan and Shahr Khodro in the table.

Pars Jonoubi defeated Shahr Khodro 2-1 in Jam, courtesy of first-half goals from Fariborz Gerami and Pouria Aryakia.

Mohammad Ghazi was on target for the visiting team.

In Abadan, Esteghlal beat Sanat Naft 2-0 to keep alive their hopes of reaching next year’s AFC Champions League. Cheick Diabate and Amir Arsalan Motahari scored for the Blues.

Rock bottom Shahin Bushehr lost to Gol Gohar 4-2, Saipa and Paykan played out a goalless draw and Nassaji drew 0-0 with Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Persepolis lead the table with 56 points, followed by Tractor and Sepahan with 44 and 42 points respectively.