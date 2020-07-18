Shahrdari Bam confirmed as Women Football League champions

0 views

Tehran Times – BAM, In a decision made by Iran Football League Organization, Shahrdari Bam were confirmed as the champios of the Kowsar Women Football League.

Shahrdari Bam were crowned the champions based on the classification of the table on points per game. Shahrdari Bam led the table with 54 points, six points above second-place Vochan Kordestan.

Shahrdari Sirjan also finished in third place with 41 points.

The women league were postponed in November due to coronavirus outbreak and the football organizers decided to conclude the 2019-20 season.

The Kerman based football team have won the title for the third time in a row.

Shahrdari Bam are the most decorated football team in the Kowsar Women Football League with seven titles out of 12.